Sambalpur: As many as seven medical staff of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR) Burla in Sambalpur district tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, informed VIMSAR director Lalit Kumar Meher.

Out of the seven medical staffs three are doctors and four are nurses.

However, in view of the recent crucial situation the Sambalpur District Administration also suspended the OPD services in the hospital till July 19.

In the larger public interest and in view to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Sambalpur district administration has imposed the following restrictions on the functioning of VIMSAR, Burla from July 15 to 19:

1- All routine OPD’s of the hospital are hereby closed.

2- All routine Surgery is hereby closed.

3- Casualty & Emergency surgery is allowed to function during the period of restriction.

4- Only Referral & Emergency cases are to be admitted in the hospital.

5- During the period sanitization of the VIMSAR premises will be done by Fire Dept.

6- Only one attendant is to be allowed to accompany the patient.

7- Wearing of Mask in the hospital premises is mandatory for all staffs, patients & attendant.

8- Proper Infection Prevention protocols of COVID- 19 are to be ensured at all levels.

The Sambalpur District Administrtaion also tweeted that fine will be imposed on persons violating the above rule.

PNN