Bhadrak: At least three godowns were gutted and properties worth over Rs 30 lakhs were charred as a major fire broke out late Friday night at Chandbali area in Bhadrak district.

No casualties have been reported in the fire mishap yet.

According to an eye-witness, fire erupted in a paddy godown near Sashtri Ghat at Chandbali and quickly spread to another paddy and pipe godown nearby. A huge stack of paddy and PVC pipes stored in the three godowns was gutted in the incident.

On being informed about the inferno, a team of fire-fighting personnel from Chandbali and Rajkanika immediately rushed to the spot. The fire personnel doused the flames in an hour.

Notably, at least 14 shops were gutted and properties worth over Rs 50 lakhs were charred late Thursday night as a major fire broke out at Tihidi bazaar area in Bhadrak district. Fire originated from a fertiliser retail outlet and spread to other shops nearby.

PNN