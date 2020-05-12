Chennai: An Air India Express flight brought back 177 adults and three infants who were stranded in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, said an airline official.

According to the official, flight IX 687 flew in and touched down at the Anna International Airport here Monday late night.

The passengers got out of the plane in small batches and were subjected to thermal scanning to record their body temperature.

The flights are being operated as a part of the Indian government’s plan under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back the Indians who were stranded in foreign countries due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The passengers were then sent to quarantine centres for 14 days.