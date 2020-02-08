Sajanagarh: At least three persons were injured after a 108 ambulance crashed into a tree on NH-19 near Sergarh-Udala road under Nilagiri locality in Balasore district Saturday morning.

The injured have been identified as driver Khakhendra Mahallick of Mitrapur locality and Jogeswar Mohanta of Thankurmunda locality in Mayurbhanj district. The identity of another injured person is yet to be ascertained.

All the injured including drivers have been admitted to Nilagiri hospital owing to its proximity from the accident site. The driver was later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital after his health deteriorated.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Nilagiri after dropping a patient.

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN