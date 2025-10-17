Bargarh: At least three persons were killed and another injured when a van in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a road divider in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said Friday.

The accident took place on the Bargarh town bypass, connecting Hajira in Gujarat and Paradip port in Odisha, Thursday night.

The van lost control and rammed into the road divider, killing the three on the spot, police said.

“The injured man, undergoing treatment, is in critical condition. Another woman passenger, however, was unhurt in the accident,” a police officer said.