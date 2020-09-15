Ranchi: Three persons, including one woman, were lynched Tuesday in Gumla district of Jharkhand. The incident happened when the woman allegedly killed her husband along with her lover. An irate crowd then caught hold of the woman and others and beat them to death.

According to the police, Marianus Kujur, a resident of Dengardih village in Gumla district, was killed by her wife Neelam Kujur and her lover Sudeep Dundung , a resident Nongha village, Monday night. Sudeep had reached Dengardih village to meet Neelam along with his friend Paki Kullu, Monday night.

I heard some noises Monday night. When I reached my brother’s house, I found him dead. Sudeep, his friend Paki Kullu and Neelam were present on the spot. They killed my brother with the help of my sister-in-law,” Abram Kujur, the brother of Marianus, told reporters.

The villagers reached the spot as soon as Abram raised an alarm. They first tied both the youth and started beating them up. They were brutally thrashed along with Neelam. All three died on the spot on Tuesday morning, police stated.

Senior police officers reached the spot Tuesday and sent all the four bodies for post-mortem. An operation has been launched to arrest the people involved in the lynching.