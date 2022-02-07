Bilaspur: A 15-year-old boy was strangled to death in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after being kidnapped allegedly by his neighbour and two others. The alleged murderers then demanded a Rs 50 lakh ransom even though they had killed the boy, police said Monday.

The main accused, Abhishek Dan, took the boy, a resident of Dipupura locality in Taarbahar, along with him Sunday evening. He lured the boy by saying he will introduce him to a girl for friendship. They were then joined by two more accused, identified as Sahil Khan and Ravi Khande, said Bilaspurt SP Parul Mathur.

“Dan, Khan and Khande took the boy to a poultry farm in nearby Ramtala village. They strangled him with a leather belt, packed the corpse in a plastic bag and dumped it in a drain pipe near Ranigaon village on Bilaspur-Ratanpur highway,” the SP said.

Later that same night, Dan called the boy’s father with the deceased’s phone. He demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, after which the family contacted Taarbahar police, Mathur said.

“Based on the call details of the victim’s phone, Dan was grilled. He confessed to the crime along with his two associates. All three have been arrested, and the corpse, the leather belt as well as a motorcycle used in the crime have been seized,” she informed.

The questioning of the accused has revealed they hatched this plan as the victim had recently told them his father, an automobile dealer, had struck a big deal involving a sizable amount of money, the SP said.

Dan, a bouncer with a private hospital, killed the boy as he feared the latter would reveal his name once he is released after the ransom amount was received, Mathur added.