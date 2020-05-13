Kanpur/Chitrakoot (UP): Three migrant labourers and an infant girl were killed, while 46 others suffered injuries in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh. All the migrant laboureres were returning to their homes from other states, officials said on Wednesday.

First accident

A truck carrying a group of 54 migrant labourers and their families from Ahmedabad to Balrampur met with a tragic fate. It rammed into another heavy vehicle near Lalpur police post on Kanpur-Jhansi highway. Three people, including the infant, were killed on the spot and 43 others were injured. Eight of the injured are in critical condition.

SP (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats said, “The deceased have been identified as Rohit (25), Hiraman (50) and Sumaiyya (2). They are residents of Balrampur,” Vats added.

Adityanath expresses grief

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement issued in Lucknow, he instructed officials to ensure that those injured get proper treatment.

2nd tragedy

In Chitrakoot, a migrant labourer returning home from Chhattisgarh on a bicycle was killed after being hit by a truck.

Mohan (44), a resident of Saharanpur, was returning home along with three others Tuesday evening when the accident took place. The labourers had stopped on the roadside near Kalchiha village in Chitrakoot to take rest. It was then they were hit by the speeding truck, police said.

All four were injured in the accident and taken to a community health centre in Mau village, where Mohan died. Mau community health centre superintendent Shekhar Vaishya said condition of the three other workers was stable.

The truck has been impounded and its driver arrested, the police said.

The workers, who hail from Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts, were working at a jaggery factory in Raipur.

PTI