Singhpur: Three months have elapsed since Biswajit Nayak of Sundarpur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district was murdered. However, the police are still clueless regarding the persons behind the murder.

Sabitri Nayak, mother of Biswajit alleged that the police are intentionally delaying the investigation. She said that the police are giving a chance to the miscreants to destroy evidence.

Biswajit was found dead on the roof of his uncle Bijay Nayak’s house October 17 last year. His killing happened just a day before his engagement.

Sabitri said she has even visited the SP’s office. But till date the murderers of her son have not been apprehended.

“Additional SP Narayan Barik had visited Binjharpur police station January 7 and we were summoned. We told them that they can get more leads from Biswajit’s mobile phone. The ASP then asked for the mobile which we had already handed to sub-inspector Bhagyashree, who is the investigating officer of the case,” said Sabitri.

“The ASP asked Bhagyashree to switch on the phone using the password. However, she failed to do so. We believe he was murdered over a love affair. We are sure that the mobile has chat records of this affair. However, we feel that the police have changed the password so that they can delete the chats,” she alleged.

Bhagyashree’s update on the matter was a little surprising. She said she had been on leave for a lengthy period due to personal reasons and so the investigation has not progressed. Her answer regarding the mobile was all the more shocking. “The day when ASP met the deceased’s family members I picked up the wrong phone. So I could not open it with the password the deceased was using. However, we have now got the right handset and it is safely in our custody.

PNN