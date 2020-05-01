Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha went up to 145 Friday. Two new cases were reported from Bolangir district while earlier in the day one person from Balasore district tested positive.

Two persons, a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old male belonging to Lekharia village in Bolangir district have tested for the virus, I& PR Deaprtment, government of Odisha said in a tweet. It said the two had returned from Tamil Nadu which is one of the most affected states. The I&PR Department also said that contact tracing is being done to ascertain others the two affected may have met.

Earlier in the day a 58-year-old male from Balasore tested positive for the virus. The man has a travel history of visiting Kolkata in West Bengal in the recent past. Administrative officials in Balasore district said that efforts are being made to trace the persons the man came in contact with since his return from Kolkata.

PNN