Bhubaneswar: Three new judges Tuesday took oath as judges of the Orissa High Court. They are Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattnaik and Sashikanta Mishra.

The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administered oath to the three judges at a special function organised at the new conference hall.

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the names of Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo; and Judicial Officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra in a meeting held September 29. Subsequently, President of India Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana appointed them as Judges of the Orissa High Court.

With this, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court has increased to 17 as against the sanctioned strength of 27. October 8, Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha were sworn in as new judges of Orissa High Court. Justice Singh and Justice Sinha were transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court and Calcutta High Court respectively.

PNN