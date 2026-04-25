Cuttack: Cuttack Police sealed an illegal gas storage unit at Brahmanjharilo under Barang block Saturday and detained two persons in connection with the case.

More than 100 LPG cylinders, three four-wheelers and equipment used for gas refilling were seized, officials said.

The unit was operating from a rented house and was allegedly involved in illegal gas trading, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police conducted a raid Friday night and sealed the premises. Further investigation is underway, officials added.