Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is set to prepare three new town planning (TP) schemes 5, 6 and 7 covering more than 863 acres under the state government’s Samrudha Sahar initiative, a senior official said Friday. “The proposed TP schemes under the Samrudha Sahar initiative will cover a total area of 863.29 acres. While 05/2026 will cover 247.57 acres in Malipada mouza, 06/2026 will cover 234.34 acres in the same mouza.

Similarly, 07/2026 will cover 381.38 acres in Malipada and Daspur mouzas,” the BDA official said. Following the publication of the declaration in the Odisha Gazette, notice in Form III will be issued inviting information in Form IV from landowners and persons having any right, title or interest in land included within the scheme areas. “Such information is required to be furnished to the BDA within two months from the date of publication of the gazette notification,” he added.

According to BDA sources, the development authority has already made substantial progress in implementing TP schemes across the City. TP schemes 1, 2, 3 and 4, covering approximately 1,577 acres, have received government approval, and the process of handing over possession of reconstituted plots to landowners is currently underway. Simultaneously, infrastructure works such as roads, drains and other public utilities are being executed in these scheme areas.

Further, the draft of TP scheme 8, covering about 560 acres in Andharua and Daspur mouzas, has also been approved by the state government, and infrastructure development works are expected to commence shortly. Earlier, BDA declared its intention to implement four TP schemes in Zone IV — 42 to 45. Moreover, another 10 TP schemes in Zone IV — 32 to 41 — and three TP schemes in Zone I — 11 to 13 — are at the survey stage and will be taken up shortly, the sources said. The Samrudha Sahar initiative aims to promote planned urbanisation and accelerate economic development through comprehensive urban planning.

The initiative seeks to transform urban areas into vibrant growth centres by facilitating the integrated development of roads, drainage systems, water supply networks, sewerage infrastructure, electricity systems, public utilities, open spaces and social amenities. Through the TP scheme mechanism, infrastructure can be developed in a coordinated manner without resorting to large-scale land acquisition.

Under the framework, land owners contribute up to 40 per cent of their land for the creation of public infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, water supply, sewerage and electricity networks, as well as public amenities and open spaces. The remaining 60 per cent is returned to them as developed and serviced plots.

This land-pooling approach enables the development of modern urban infrastructure while significantly enhancing the value of the retained land and ensuring the equitable distribution of development benefits among landowners.