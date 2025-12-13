Dhenkanal/Rasol: Three male students from the Chilataila Residential Ashram School hostel under Rasol police limits in Hindol block of Dhenkanal district have been reported missing since December 10, according to a complaint filed with police. The missing students have been identified as Swadhin Murmu (7), a Class-II student and son of Kalia Murmu of Kansargoda village under Bhuban police limits; and Class VI students Shiba Murmu (10), and Bapi Besra (10).

All three were staying in the school hostel. According to school authorities, the annual sports meet was underway Wednesday when the students are suspected to have wandered off from the playground. Teachers discovered their absence during roll call. After an extensive search, the school informed the guardians Thursday.

Swadhin’s mother, Baijayanti Soren, lodged a written complaint at Rasol police station Friday. Police have registered a case-362/25, and launched an investigation. District Welfare Officer Rudra Prasanna Parija said the boys went missing during the annual sports event December 10. Their families live in the Bhuban block area. Police teams have started searching in nearby areas as well as outside the district. Parija added that teachers were responsible for supervising the children, and there appears some negligence on their part. The administration has also initiated an inquiry, and action will be taken based on its findings, he said.