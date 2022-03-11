Koraput/Pottangi: Three officials – a tehsildar, an additional tehsildar and a former tehsildar of Pottangi tehsil in Koraput district – have been suspended for misappropriating user fee to the tune of Rs 3.70 crore.

According to reports, the officials had embezzled user fee that has been collected during registration of land in Koraput sub-registrar’s office. Pottangi tehsildar Haripada Mandal, additional tehsildar Mahadev Bhatra, and former tehsildar

Arun Kumar Khanda had not deposited the fee in the office since 2107. The trio along with clerk Sudhir Kumar Sahoo had allegedly embezzled funds of the office of the sub-registrar from 2017 to 2022.

Sahoo was suspended 10 days ago and he is currently absconding. Revenue divisional commissioner (southern range) Satyabrata Sahu has suspended them.

