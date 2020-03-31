Bhubaneswar: Three persons who recently returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz in Nizamuddin West have been put on quarantine by the Odisha government, said Subroto Bagchi, the state’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 here Tuesday. The Odisha government is also trying to identify others who attended the programme from March 1-15, Bagchi added.

“The Odisha government is aware about the three persons who returned from the congregation. These three people have been put on quarantine and their family members under observation,” Bagchi told reporters during the daily briefing here.

However, Bagchi refused to divulge more details about the matter and said he will share updates Wednesday.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended religious congregation, died due to coronavirus. Besides, 24 people have tested positive. Over 2,000 delegates, including those from several foreign countries, attended the congregation.

PNN & Agencies