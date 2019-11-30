Kolkata: Two minor girls, who earned their living by begging in front of the famous Kali temple at Kalighat, were allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three youth on the bank of the Adi Ganga, the police said Friday.

The two girls were abducted on Thrusday afternoon by the three youth, who then sexually assault them near the Machandi Ashram, said city police Joint Commissioner (crime), Murlidhar Sharma.

Two of the accused, including a minor, have been arrested. The preliminary medical examination of both the victims were conducted at a city hospital.

A case has been filed against the accused under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.