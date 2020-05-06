Jodhpur: Thirty BSF jawans, forming part of a company deployed earlier in the Walled City area in Delhi on internal security duty, tested positive for Covid-19 here Wednesday, an official of the border guarding force said.

According to the BSF official, all these jawans were the part of a BSF company comprising 65 jawans, which had been sent to Delhi from Jaipur on internal security duty and had been put up at the Jama Masjid in the national capital.

The entire company was air-lifted to Jodhpur Monday and was quarantined at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Center (STC) here after some of the jawans of the company deployed in the walled city area in New Delhi tested corona positive.

“Their samples were taken on Tuesday after their arrival at Jodhpur and had been sent to AIIMS for examination. The report was released by AIIMS on Wednesday morning, in which they were tested positive,” the BSF official said.

All of them have now been admitted in the AIIMS for treatment, he said, adding the remaining jawans continue to be quarantined at the STC, which is well-equipped for the purpose and the administration here has been taking proper care of all the jawans.

PTI