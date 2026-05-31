Kolkata: A day after he was attacked in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district by some people with stones and eggs, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said he was a victim of “state-sponsored terrorism”.

The TMC national general secretary was attacked Saturday when he went to visit the house of an alleged victim of post-poll violence in Sonarpur town, and later claimed that BJP activists were trying to kill him.

“Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism,” Banerjee wrote in a social media post.

He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “concern and constant support” following the incident. He also thanked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for their condemnation of the attack.

“We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.

“Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism,” the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour said.

“This is the reality of today’s BJP. If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you,” Banerjee said in the post.

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the TMC’s de facto number two during his visit to Sonarpur. The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly attempting to physically attack Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel.

Banerjee, who received initial medical treatment at two private hospitals on Saturday night but was refused admission as medical reports indicated no significant injury, asserted that he would rather face “intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering my principles”.

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“Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before the people in power,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

“We will continue our fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide our nation. INDIA STANDS UNITED and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails,” he said in the social media message addressed to Gandhi.

In his reply to Soren, Banerjee said the attack bore all the hallmarks of a “state-sponsored and Centre-backed attempt” to intimidate the Opposition.

“When violence unfolds in full public view and the administration remains a mute spectator, it ceases to be a law and order failure and becomes a DELIBERATE ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ITSELF. We will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence,” he said.

In his reply to Yadav, the TMC leader said that what transpired on Saturday was “not the act of a few unruly elements”.

“Governments are judged not only by what they do, but also by what they deliberately choose not to do. Withdrawing an opposition MP’s security cover, refusing to deploy police despite clear warnings and allowing armed hooligans to operate with impunity reveal a disturbing truth.

“This was not negligence. This was a conscious abdication of responsibility that paved the way for a premeditated act of political violence. But those who think violence can break our spirit are mistaken. Every attack only strengthens our resolve and commitment to UNITEDLY FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE OF INDIA,” he added.

PTI