Kolkata: Six people have been arrested in connection with the attack and harassment of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, the police said on Sunday.

Banerjee was heckled and attacked when he went to the family of a deceased Trinamool worker in Sonarpur Saturday. He faced public outrage on the way, with some people throwing eggs and brick fragments at him while ‘thief’ slogans were also raised by a section of protesters.

The Trinamool leader, who is the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had to face harassment while walking to the house of the Trinamool worker, and some of the protesters heckled him and tried to punch him even as he was being protected by his security personnel.

Following the incident, questions were raised about police security. The police said that six people have been arrested after the incident was investigated.

The Sonarpur police station conducted a search operation in the area overnight. The video footage of the attack was also examined.

Initial reports said that the six people were identified and arrested based on the video footage. According to the police, the arrested are locals. They were seen at the scene of the incident during the attack. The police are interrogating the arrested and trying to get information about who else was involved in the incident. Police forces are also patrolling the area.

“The search operation was carried out at night. Till Sunday morning, six people have been arrested. Investigation is on,” said the police.

After leaving the area under police security, Abhishek Banerjee first went to a private hospital along the EM Bypass in Kolkata. However, after primary treatment, the doctors informed him that there was no need for admission. Then, when he was taken to another private hospital near Minto Park, the same thing was said there also. Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was with Abhishek in the hospital.

Mamata Banerjee lashed out against the BJP government, saying, “For now, the treatment will be at home. Whatever saline and oxygen are needed will be given at home. If necessary, Abhishek will be taken to Hyderabad for treatment.”