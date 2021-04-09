Kamakhyanagar: At least 1,000 acres of farmland were inundated after a 30-ft breach occurred in the Rengali left bank canal division No-III near Sibulapasi-Lembupala village under Baunsapala panchayat of Dhenkanal district Thursday morning.

As a result, over 1000 acres of farmland lying on the downstream of the canal were submerged. Vegetable cultivation over 300 acres were also destroyed.

A flood like situation has occurred in Ramial river and Betali canal as water came gushing out of the canal following the breach. The expansion work of National Highway-53 and construction of a bridge near Alutuma was also disrupted.

On being informed, the canal authorities closed down the canal gate at Samal. The Rengali left canal is known as the lifeline of irrigation in Dhenkanal district.

Water has also started entering nearby Lembupala village triggering panic among 50 families living in the village, said reports.

The villagers alleged that despite repeated complaints to the local authorities on the urgent need for repair of the canal embankments, no steps were taken to mend the cracks. The villagers said, the breach might have resulted from the increased outflow of water in the canal.

They alleged that the canal had cracks but no steps were taken to repair it. “Despite repeated complaints, our grievances remained unheard,” a villager-cum- district BJD secretary Dillip Kumar Sandha said.

Executive engineer Gagan Bihari Sandha of Rengali Division-III said, a probe has been undertaken while the higher authorities have been apprised about the development. The canal gates were closed and repair will start after water recedes.

PNN