Thakurmunda: As many as 30 passengers were injured after the bus they were traveling in overturned at Godabhanga ghat on Thakurmunda-Anandapur road Thursday.

Out of the 30, four have been critically injured.

A mechanical fault is said to be the reason behind the mishap. On being informed, police and fire personnel reached the spot and with the help of local people rescued all the passengers and rushed them in an 108 ambulance and other vehicles to Ghasipura and Thakurmunda government hospitals. The conditions of four passengers are stated to be critical.

According to a source, the bus named Maa Tarini was on its way from Rairangpur to Bhubaneswar via Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district. As the bus was passing through the Godabhanga ghat, the driver felt the bus having developed a mechanical fault. Before he could do something to avoid the mishap, the bus overturned.

After the mishap, the bus caught fire before fire fighters subdued it, it was learnt.

Mahuldiha police have launched a probe.

PNN