Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man reportedly committed suicide in the district due to marital discord, police said Tuesday. The couple had been going through a rocky patch in their married life of late.

The body of Ikrar Hasan was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Monday evening, they said. The incident was reported from Putthi Ibrahimpur village under Ramraj Police Station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. The matter is under investigation, they added. The incident comes in the wake of rising number of suicide cases in the state.

