Jajpur: Even as Odisha government has strictly advised everyone to walk to the nearest local markets to buy essential commodities and groceries during lockdown and not use any vehicles, people prefer using two-wheelers and four-wheelers thereby flouting rules with impunity.

To stop this unruly behaviour, the Jajpur District Collector, Ranjan Kumar Das along with other district officials took to the streets and conducted raids to stop bikers for enforcement of the lockdown protocols.

At least 302 bikes were seized during the raid throughout Jajpur district Wednesday. The riders can take their bikes only after the lockdown is lifted after paying fine, the cops said.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, Ranjan Kumar Das warned violators of strict action.

It is worth mentioning, Jajpur District Administration had asked people to walk or use bicycle while going to market for essential commodities. But many people violated the instructions and used bikes and cars to the market.

The district administration is taking strict measures in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. People are advised to follow social distancing rules when outside their homes and not create unnecessary crowding in public places.

PNN