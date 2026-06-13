Angul: Odisha Vigilance Friday apprehended a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jarapada Police Station in Angul district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant to help him in a case under her investigation.

The accused, identified as Sita Nayak, was the investigating officer in a case recently registered at Jarapada Police Station. According to Vigilance officials, Nayak had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant to settle the matter following a compromise report submitted by the complainant and the opposing party.

When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the amount, Nayak allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 8,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached Odisha Vigilance.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Nayak while she was allegedly accepting Rs 8,000 from the complainant inside the Jarapada Police Station campus.

The entire bribe amount was recovered from Nayak’s exclusive possession and seized, officials said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at two locations linked to Nayak to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

In connection with the case, Cuttack Vigilance Police Station Case No. 23, dated June 12, 2026, was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation is underway.

PNN