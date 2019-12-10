Dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra will get Sri Jayadev Award

BHUBANESWAR: Culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi Tuesday announced the winners of 30th Odisha State Film Awards and 7th State Tele Awards conferred by Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

The 7th State Tele Awards was announced for 20 categories and comprises a cash prize of Rs 3.10 lakh.

Dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra will get Sri Jayadev Award. Instituted by the Odia Language Literature and Culture department, the award carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

After being declared as winner of the coveted award, Bijay Mishra said that it was his son who informed him about it. He added that the award was result of his 50 years of work in the industry. He urged the government to increase the prize money for the same.

“Odia industry has undergone a massive transformation in terms of content and technology.” However, he pointed out that the present generation of cinema does not have the depth to attract audience which the yesteryear movies had.

“People outside the state are not able to connect with our movies. We must try to showcase our culture and style rather than be a follower of some other industry.”

Veteran actor Mihir Das and Archita will receive the award in best actor and best actress categories for ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ and ‘Champion’, respectively.

The Mihir Das starrer added another feather to its cap as Ashutosh Mohapatra will get the best screenplay award for the same. Manoj Mishra has been chosen best supporting actor (male) for ‘Champion’ while Shivani Khara is declared the best supporting actor (female) for ‘PheriAa’.

‘Amage Julie’ was judged the best film in Tribal Language category.

In the 7th Tele film awards, ‘Pension’ bagged the award for best tele film and ‘Rahichi Rahichi To Pain’ was selected as the best Odia tele serial of 2018.

Jayanta Santha was conferred with the best actor award for ‘Pension’ and the best actress award was jointly bagged by Sofia Sikandar for ‘Rahichi Rahichi To Pain’ and Sonali Nayak for ‘Kamali’.

Bijay Mishra