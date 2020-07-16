Berhampur: Police in this city have collected Rs 76,000 as fine from 310 persons for not wearing masks in 24 hours. Ganjam district has emerged as the top hotspot of coronavirus infection in Odisha. Hence to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus, rules are being stringently employed in this town. However, even then some people are violating rules.

The district administration has time and again harped on the importance social distancing and wearing of masks when stepping outside. Yet some people continue to flout rules with impunity. Hence police are acting tough against those who are violating norms.

Stringent checks were carried out in this town Wednesday 6.00am to Thursday 6.00am. A total of 310 people were found not wearing masks and fines to the tune of 76,000 were collected from them. Another Rs 62,000 was collected from traffic rules violators. Two persons were also arrested for loitering around without any reason, informed Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra in a tweet.

PNN