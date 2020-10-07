Bhubaneswar: As many as 314 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 84 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 230 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 354 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 7th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/DQa8YGMaz6 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 7, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 24,228 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 20,571 have recovered. While there are 3,531 active cases, 105 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,40,998 with the detection of 2,995 new cases, while 18 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 958. As many as 1,737 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,258 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 45,358 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 35.69 lakh.