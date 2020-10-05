Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 319 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally in the city to 23,549, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Monday. Among the fresh cases detected, 92 were reported from quarantine centres while 227 had contracted the virus locally.

BMC in a tweet also informed that 315 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. All of them have been discharged from hospitals, Monday.

The new COVID-19 patients have been shifted to hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 5th Oct 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6CaNCJL3zM — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 5, 2020

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city now stands at 3,537. So far 19,888 patients have recovered from the disease and the death toll stands at 104.

The 227 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Ashok Nagar, Badagada, Bairagi Nagar, Kanana Vihar, Bhimpur, Bhimtangi, Bhoi Nagar, BJB Nagar, Bomikhal, Chakeisiani, Budha Nagar, Rental Colony, Sailashree Vihar, Salia Sahi, Rasulgarh, Chintamaniswar, Damana, Dumduma, Gadakan, Ganganagar, Garage Chhak, Hanspal, IRC Village, Jagamara, Jaganath Nagar, Unit-VI, Shastri Nagar, Sundarpada, Jayedev Vihar and Unit IX.

PNN