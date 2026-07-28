The incident occurred at an Upper Primary School in Delanga block, where students reportedly complained of nausea and other health issues shortly after eating the mid-day meal. School authorities immediately rushed the affected students to the Delanga Community Health Centre for treatment.

Six students who developed severe symptoms, including repeated vomiting, were later referred to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment. The remaining students are under medical observation, and their condition is stated to be stable.

Preliminary reports suggest a lizard may have fallen into the food. However, the exact cause of the contamination is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the source of the suspected contamination and determine whether prescribed food safety and hygiene norms were followed during the preparation and distribution of the meal.