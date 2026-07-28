If you thought family arguments usually end with someone hanging up the phone, this viral video from Shrirampur in Maharashtra has raised the bar… or rather, climbed onto the bonnet.

The clip opens with a woman sitting firmly on the bonnet of a moving car, her face completely covered with a stole, looking absolutely determined not to let the driver get away. The driver, however, seems equally determined to keep driving instead of stopping, turning the entire road into what looks like the world’s most bizarre relationship showdown.

As the car rolls ahead, stunned passersby slow down to witness the unexpected spectacle. Some can be seen staring in disbelief. This viral video has left viewers equally shocked and entertained.

The drama doesn’t end there. Frustrated that the driver refuses to stop, the woman takes off her sandal and repeatedly bangs it against the windshield in what can only be described as “Operation Chappal Justice.” Unfortunately for her, the windshield proves far more stubborn than the driver. Despite the enthusiastic sandal attack, the car continues moving as if nothing happened.

Watch viral video here

Viral video from Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra): Woman climbs onto a car’s bonnet after a family dispute post-court. Driver speeds off with her still on top. No complaint filed yet; police investigating. pic.twitter.com/eqdpVpKYyo — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 28, 2026

The internet, as always, has come up with its own hilarious commentary. One user joked, “I don’t think this is what the courts meant when they advised the man, ‘carry the woman along with you.'” Another wrote, “Court case ended, but the road drama got its own sequel.” And honestly, that sequel seems to have better action than some movies.

But beneath the humour lies a serious concern. As one comment pointed out, “Imagine being so consumed by ego that you’d rather risk someone’s life than stop your car for a few seconds. If this is true, it deserves much more than a police inquiry.”

According to reports, the viral video is from Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, where the dramatic confrontation reportedly unfolded after a family dispute following a court hearing. Safe to say, this is one road trip neither the driver nor the internet will forget anytime soon.