Joda: Some students were deprived of having to fill up their forms for the annual HSC examinations at Baneikala High School under Joda block in Keonjhar district. With the future of their wards in jeopardy, angry guardians locked the school Saturday.

Reports said, 82 students are in Class-X in the school. The deadline for filing up of the forms was November 25. It was learnt that 49 students had filled up forms while 33 failed to do so.

When their guardians asked headmaster Bidyadhar Mohant about the reason for the problem, the latter explained that 49 students were ineligible to appear for HSC examinations.

Then, the guardians had drawn the attention of the block education officer and the district education officer.

The district education officer directed BEO Gobardhan Nayak to look into the matter. But there was no solution in sight. The guardian filed a complaint at the police station and later locked the school.

Joda IIC Raisen Murmu called the headmaster and the guardians for settling the issue. The BEO said the inquiry report will be submitted to the DEO.

However, the headmaster said that as per BSE regulations, a student is required to score at least 198 out of a total of 600 marks in the pre-board test to appear for the annual BSE, but those students could not score that much mark, making them ineligible.

He also explained that as the deadline for the form submission has expired, he cannot do much.

On the other hand, the guardians raised fingers at the quality of education at the school when the state government is taking a series of measures to improve the education system.