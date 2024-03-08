Bhubaneswar: As the state gears up for general and assembly elections, the women of Odisha are curious to know what the government has to offer them to make them feel special and empowered. Orissa Post caught up with a few women to know their thoughts on International Women’s Day:

Namrata Chadha, a social activist who works for the women empowerment, said, “As this year’s theme is Invest in Women, so I will ask both the state and Central government to implement 33 per cent reservation immediately. We know that the Reservation Bill will be implemented in 2029 but if government is so concerned about women empowerment then they should try to implement it sooner than later.”

While expressing her views, Srusti Mishra, a student of Rama Devi Women University said, “The idea of celebrating International Women’s Day celebration is incomplete without encouraging support for women-owned businesses, which extends beyond economic empowerment. The best way to celebrate Women’s Day is to help women fulfil their goals in life. Women’s rights and development are not an issue for this year only. This year particularly, I would demand the implementation of reservation in the Lok Sabha as soon as possible. Better mechanisms should be built and implemented in all local places so that we feel safe no matter any time while moving for work.

Matrumayee Priyadarshini, a social activist who works for the underprivileged said, “The government should try to focus more on livelihood of the young women population. It will be the happiest day when a woman can say ‘I will definitely take a stand for my livelihood because I know my government will support me’.”

An educationist and Mother’s Public School principal Poly Patnaik was more concerned about women education. She said that proper education for women, especially in rural areas, should be given priority as the educated women help in building the nation.

Actress Barsha Patnaik whose new movie Trikanya will be releasing on Women’s day said that as an actor and producer I would demand from the government that they should help the film industry by support its development by giving subsidy and increase the number of cinema halls.”

SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said, “On this International Women’s Day, let the figures resound with every educated girl. As an advocate of empowerment and inclusion through education, I fervently support and envision a world where every girl, armed with knowledge, defies limits. Together, let’s shape a future where every girl’s potential is nurtured and celebrated.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP