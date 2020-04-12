Loisingha: Three hundred and 32 people who returned to this district from outside Odisha have completed their home quarantines, public health officer (PHO) Ramesh Sahu said Sunday. However, three of the returnees are still under quarantine, he added.

When contacted on what steps the district administration is taking to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus in the district, the official said that all outstation returnees have been asked to follow home quarantine rules strictly.

“We put up posters on the outer walls of their houses so that people could identify those who were under quarantine and avoid mingling with them. Anganwadi and health workers also visited people under quarantine an prepared a daily health report,” Sahu informed

PNN