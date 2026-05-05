Gopalpur: Long Air Defence Course conducted at the Army Training Command’s Army Air Defence College in Odisha’s Gopalpur culminated Tuesday, marking the successful completion of an intensive 44-week training programme aimed at enhancing technical and tactical expertise in modern air defence systems.

The course saw participation from officers of the Indian Army as well as six officers from Friendly Foreign Countries, including Botswana, Ghana, Myanmar, Nepal, and Malaysia. The diverse participation reflects growing defence cooperation and knowledge exchange between India and partner nations.

According to an official post shared on X by the Army Training Command, the officers underwent rigorous training covering both technical and tactical aspects of the latest Ground-Based Air Defence Systems (GBADS). The programme was designed to prepare officers for the effective and innovative application of these systems in an evolving battlefield environment.

The training focussed on equipping participants with the skills required to counter contemporary and emerging aerial threats, including drones, missiles, and advanced aerial platforms. Emphasis was also laid on integrating technology-driven solutions and fostering disruptive thinking to strengthen air defence preparedness.

At the valedictory ceremony, Major Akshay Patil was awarded the prestigious Vayu Raksha Trophy in recognition of his outstanding performance during the course. Major Sumit Kumar received the Commandant’s Trophy for overall excellence.

The awards were presented by Lt Gen R.C. Srikanth, Commandant of the Army Air Defence College, who commended the officers for their dedication and professionalism throughout the training period.

The successful completion of the course underscores the Indian Army’s continued emphasis on capacity building, modernisation, and strengthening operational readiness in the domain of air defence.

It also highlights India’s role as a key training partner for friendly nations, contributing to regional and global security cooperation.

IANS