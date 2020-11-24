Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While eight of them are quarantine cases, remaining 26 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 53 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/mWFnv1f8YF — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 24, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 30,532 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,766 have recovered. While there are 536 active cases, 209 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,15,271 with the detection of 642 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,671. As many as 374 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 268 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 37,875 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 56.42 lakh.

