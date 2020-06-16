New Delhi: After the face-off between India and China in Galwan Valley Monday night, ‘thirty-four Indian soldiers are also missing. They are believed to either be dead or captured’, according to a report in ‘The Daily Telegraph’. The reported quoted unnamed senior Indian Army sources. However, there has not been any confirmation from the side of the Indian government on this development. The Indian Army however has confirmed that three soldiers have been martyred due to the face-off. Among them is an officer.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.” However, it did not mention whether any of the soldiers had gone missing.

China meanwhile has lodged a ‘protest’ with the Indian High Commission in Beijing. It said that Indian soldiers had ‘provoked their Chinese counterparts leading to clashes’.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said in Beijing, “India troops crossed the border line twice on Monday provoking and attacking Chinese personnel resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.”