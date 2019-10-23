Lahore: Pakistan’s rookie pace duo of Musa Khan and Naseem Shah have promised to rattle Australia with their speed when they travel Down Under next month for a two-Test series and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Seen as two of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, 19-year-old Musa Khan was included in both squads Monday, while 16-year-old Naseem Shah has been named in the Test attack featuring a third teenager in Shaheen Afridi.

“I am not thinking about bowling to the likes of David Warner or Steve Smith, rather I want to make an impression with my pace and penetration,” Musa Khan said in a news release issued Tuesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“My strength is bowling fast. Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar are my fast bowling idols and I want to replicate their performances and instill fear in batsmen like they did,” added Musa.

The inclusion of Naseem and Musa is seen as a bold move by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who wants the team to play aggressive cricket under new Test skipper Azhar Ali.

Naseem, who has already built a domestic reputation for his sharp bouncers, said that on his maiden call-up he also hopes to have an immediate impact.

“I aim to make an impression with my speed and swing if given a chance in the tests against Australia,” Naseem said.

