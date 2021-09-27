Nayagarh: The Odisha government has made provisions for irrigation in some parts of Nayagarh district. However, the potential of the projects has been on the decline due to siltation. The authorities have not carried out the renovation of these projects in a proper manner, a report said.

The water retaining capacity of these 35 projects has declined in the district. As a result, coverage through these irrigation schemes has decreased considerably. Farmers who earlier thrived on water from some of these projects are now at a loss.

The authorities of the Minor Irrigation department have submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) to their higher-ups for renovation of 35 projects, but they are yet to get the necessary approval.

It was learnt that DPRs of 20 projects were submitted February 1 followed by another set of DPRs April 20. DPRs of two other projects were given April 28 and August 4 respectively.

However, till date, nothing concrete has materialised. A case in point is the Chadeiyapalli irrigation proejct in Godipalli pachayat under Odagaon block. The project has allegedly turned useless for farming, because it has lost its water retaining capacity. Trees have sprung up inside the project and it badly needs renovation, locals said.

People used to do fish farming in Kainphulia dam. But this project is no longer sustaining for pisciculture. Its canals have been choked due to siltation. The other projects that are no longer useful for farming are Rohibanka, Kumbharapalli, Giridipalli, Kural, Bedtank Nadighora, Golagaon, Katarijhari and Dholpathar. Several other projects at Dulbi, Krushnapur Badajora, Ranga in Patia panchayat, Kakalama, Baghamara, Bhetabara and Bhuinmundia under Ranpur block, Kosaka, Gosinganala, Modanala and Sunamohu in Khandpada block have also lost their water retaining capacity.

Locals alleged that they are not getting any benefits from the irrigation projects from Ghagera under Gania block, Malisara and Panasakha under Nuagaon block, Mahinala and Huguri under Dasapalla block, Arakhpalli, Baladia Nuagaon and Nimani projects under Bhapur block.

Farmers said these projects no longer provide water for their farmlands. The issue was raised at the 10th Zilla Parishad meeting where the Minor Irrigation department put forth a report on the status of the projects in the district.

The department said that approximately Rs 4183.70 lakh will be required for renovation of these 35 irrigation projects. Officials said that only after the DPRs are approved renovation work will start.

PNN