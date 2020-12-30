Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the New Year’s Day celebrations, the state government has given promotions to 35 senior IAS officers.

Sanjeev Chopra, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been promoted to the Additional Chief Secretary rank while three 1996-batch IAS officers—Saswata Mishra, Vir Vikram Yadav and Vishal Kumar Dev – have been promoted to Principal Secretary rank.

Similarly, eight 2005-batch officers were promoted to Super Time Scale. The officers are: R Vineel Krishna, Ratnakar Rout, Dasarathi Satpathy, Prafulla Chandra Pradhan, Anjan Kumar Manik, Benudhar Behera, Suresh Chandra Dalai and Debendra Kumar Jena.

As many as 12 IAS officers of 2008 batch have been promoted to Selection Grade. The officers are: Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Yamini Sarangi, M Muthukumar, B Parameswaran, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Maguni Charan Patra, Brundaban Behera, Dhananjaya Hembram, Gangadhar Patra, Pabitra Mandal, Sunil Kumar Nayak and Batakrishna Dehury.

Seven 2012-batch IAS officers and four 2017-batch officers have been promoted to Junior Administrative Grade and Senior Time Scale.