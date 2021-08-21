Deogarh: As many as 358 children, who are in need of special care after losing their parents or main earning members of their families in Deogarh district, received a total of Rs 5.46 lakh in the second phase under the Ashirbad Yojana.

District child protection officer Romeo Mahapatra Friday said in the first phase, 103 beneficiaries had been given assistance under Ashirbad Yojana in July. In the second phase, the money was distributed among 358 beneficiaries in August.

Out of the 358 beneficiaries, six boys and three girls are orphans and they received Rs 2,500 each.

Similarly, 165 boys and 184 girls have lost their fathers. They were given Rs 1,500 each. In this phase, 143 children from Barkote block, 97 from Riamal block, 96 from Tileibani block and 22 from the municipality area received assistance.

So far, a total of 442 beneficiaries have been benefitted. “These beneficiaries will continue to receive money till they become 18. Those who have lost their parents and are pursuing higher education will also get assistance under Green Passage Scheme,” informed Mahapatra.

It was learnt that Mahapatra has recommended the names of 19 children who have lost their parents to the district social security officer. They will receive Madhubabu pension of Rs 500 each.

The children receiving benefits under Ashirbad Yojana will stay with their relatives. The guardians will be encouraged to take proper care of these children.

District Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal directed the officials to make sure not a single child who is in need of special care after losing his/her parents is left out from getting benefit.

