New Delhi: Thirty-six people admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here after violence at the JNU were discharged Monday morning, officials at the hospital said in the evening.

Four out of the 36 people, which included faculty and students of JNU, had minor head injuries, while others had suffered soft tissue injuries, abrasions, fracture and lacerations among others.

They were brought to the Trauma Centre between 5.00pm Sunday to 2.00am Monday.

“Thirty six people including Yogendra Yadav, students and faculty members of JNU were admitted and treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after violence in JNU, Sunday. Four of them, which include JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and a faculty member had head injuries. Another person had a fracture in fingers,” a senior doctor said.

“All those who came were attended to by the doctors, underwent investigations and were given treatment. Thirteen were discharged Sunday itself and the remaining were discharged by early Monday morning,” the doctor added.

Two more victims reported at 12 noon with soft tissue injuries. They were attended to and discharged by 2:30pm, the doctor further said.

Three victims of JNU violence were also learnt to have gone Sunday night to Safdarjung Hospital, sources at the Centre-run hospital said.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

