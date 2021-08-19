Chhatrapur: Both the central and state governments have emphasised rural connectivity to villages through the Pradhan Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). However, many such road projects under the PMGSY are in limbo in Ganjam due to government apathy. Some projects have not progressed beyond the foundation-laying work.

According to reports, 36 PMGSY projects have remained non-starters while the tender process for these projects has been pending with the state government.

This was revealed in a report of the Berhampur Rural Development Division-II submitted to the Ganjam Collector.

It was learnt that Rs 75.39 crore has been estimated for construction of these projects.

Four PMGSY roads have been proposed in Chhatrapur block; five in Sadar block, six in Kukudakhandi block, three each in Sheragada and Sanakhemundi blocks, six in Hinjili block and four in Kabisuryanagar block.

One major reason for these projects not moving forward is several posts are lying vacant. Sixteen posts, including assistant executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, are lying vacant in the rural development department.

It was learnt that the rural development department is faced with the huge task of building official infrastructure like PMGSY roads, rural roads, government buildings and buildings for healthcare centres.

PNN