Sundargarh: In the last 24 hours, 52 fresh cases of coronavirus positive cases have emerged from Sundargarh district. Out of the 52 patients, 37 are COVID-19 warriors, officials of the district administration informed, Tuesday.

Officials informed that all the 37 COVID-19 warriors are undergoing the customary 14-day quarantine period. Since testing positive 15 of the COVID-19 warriors have been admitted to various hospitals in Rourkela. The rest are undergoing home quarantine as they have demonstrated mild symptoms only.

the new guidelines of Govt of Odisha. Out of the 37 home quarantined COVID warriors, 15 will be shifted to COVID health centre based on their health situation. pic.twitter.com/TzUt5aMjKY — District Sundargarh (@DMSundargarh) July 14, 2020

Among the other 15 who have tested positive six are returnees to the district from other states, seven contracted the disease after coming in contact with positive patients. The remaining two are local contact cases with mild symptoms.

PNN