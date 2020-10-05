Karachi: At least 380 teaching and non-teaching staff members of private and government schools in Pakistan’s Sindh province have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an official report.

In the report released Sunday, the Directorate General Monitoring and Evaluation said that of the 380 cases, 246 were recorded in the provincial capital of Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

The report also revealed that 64,827 people associated with schools had been tested for the contagious disease from September 12 to October 2.

Of them, 54,199 had tested negative, while results were pending for 10,248.

The report further said that 2,108 educational institutes in 29 districts were inspected for compliance with pandemic-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that 46 government schools and a private one were sealed for failing to implement them.

According to the report, 857 schools were found violating social distancing guidelines, 1,039 did not have proper facilities to wash hands or sanitisers, the classrooms at 807 schools were not being disinfected, 1,204 schools did not have clean toilets and 1,352 schools did not display guidelines about coronavirus.