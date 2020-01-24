New Delhi: This is what Amitabh Bachchan did when he met three superstars of the South Indian film industry during the wedding of Katrina Kaif. Well don’t get shocked at Katrina’s wedding news, it is reel and not real life wedding.

Well Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan recently shot an advertisement featuring Katrina, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar. Big B was completely bowled over by the humility of the South Indian actors. He took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Bachchan wrote: “Historic moment for Jaya and me… three superstar sons of three iconic legends’ of Indian film industry work together with us… what honour. Nagarjuna – son Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Telugu. Shiva Rajkumar – son Dr Rajkumar, Kannada. Prabhu – son Sivaji Ganesan, Tamil and posted a photo.”

The photo is a behind-the-scenes shot from the advert shoot, which is reported to be that of a big and popular jewellery brand.

In more photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan from the shoot on his official blog, Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed as a bride. It appears that Big B and Jaya Bachchan feature as parents of ‘bride’ Katrina’s as they accompany her to the marriage mandap. The pictures have been re-shared by fan clubs on Instagram.

In recent times, Bachchan has not been shooting much as he is not keeping very well these days. But he did make it for the shooting of the advertisement.

