Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Tuesday celebrated its 38th foundation day with release of its annual report and distributed the prizes for children of BDA staff who scored above 90 per cent marks in Class X exam. During the event, BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that engaging interaction between architects, city planners and residents would help make Bhubaneswar a well-planned city.

Chairing the meeting, the vice-chairman of the development authority stated that the BDA has undertaken some major projects including the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), which incorporates child-friendly city planning keeping in mind the next 20 years of vision.

Similarly, other projects such as affordable housing, online building plan approval system, road networks revamped for improved connectivity, town planning schemes have been introduced with a focus on housing for all.

“BDA is the leading agency to ensure proper planning in the city to help the city grow in a planned and self-sustainable manner. Besides, BDA has been more people-friendly in its approach to address various complaints and grievances of public through adopting a participatory method,” Chaudhary said.

During the event, the vice-chairman also unveiled the BDA Annual Report -2020, which has chronicled the performance of six different major branches of the authority and Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), a technical wing of BDA. The BUKC works in catalysing research on global best practices and planning for innovative projects under Smart City Proposal to make the city more livable.

Furthermore, Chaudhary urged more engaging interaction between architects, city planners and residents to make Bhubaneswar a well-planned, culturally vibrant, environmentally sustainable, physically resilient and people-friendly city in the coming days.

At the conclusion, Chaudhary felicitated and handed over certificates to four children of BDA employees, who have secured more than 90 per cent marks in HSC examination. The awardees include Jitendra Prusty, Spandan Dash, Sarthak Sovan and Saroj Kumar Baral.