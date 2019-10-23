London: British police have said that 39 bodies were found Wednesday close to this city in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Essex Police informed that when the truck with the bodies were discovered all the 39 people, among who 38 are adults and one minor, were dead.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives,” Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also issued a statement in which he said he was ‘appalled’ and sent his sympathies to the victims’ families.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,” said Johnson. “I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened.”

“We are in the process of identifying the victims. However I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,’ said Mariner. “We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria,” added the Essex Police chief.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association which represents truck drivers in Britain, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased but whatever the circumstances, it highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries.”

Priti Patel, Britain’s Interior Minister who represents the Essex constituency, said she was ‘shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident’. “Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations,” stated Patel.

