Berhampur: The railway tracks running through the Berhampur railway station have turned into deathtraps for people. Approximately 70 trains pass through the station daily. A total of 390 persons have lost their lives in accidents related to train tracks and for other reasons in the last five years, officials informed here Tuesday. Most of the deaths have taken place due to negligence and trespassing, officials pointed out. In 2023, 93 lives have been lost due to mishaps on tracks. The Government Railway police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are in charge of the security of passengers visiting the railway station. Despite the police personnel maintaining a strict vigil several people have died by suicide by throwing themselves in front of trains.

Out of the 390 unnatural deaths from 2019 to 2023, a total of 177 persons have perished after being run over by trains. On the other hand, 121 persons have committed suicide on the railway tracks. The Berhampur GRP station has a jurisdiction of 120km which starts from Chilika in Khurda district and extends upto Ganjam, Sompeta of Andhra Pradesh, Gajapati district and Gunupur in Rayagada district. In 2019, 67 death cases have been registered at the GRP station. Out of them 26 either slipped while trying to board trains or were run over on the tracks. An equal number of people also died by suicide on the tracks. In 2020, 55 cases of deaths were reported while the figure rose to 69 in 2021. In 2022, 106 deaths were registered at the GRP station.

Out of them 43 persons died in accidents and 33 died by suicide while the remaining were run over. In 2023, 93 cases of unnatural deaths were registered at the GRP station. Out of them 64 were related either to accidents or suicides. The Railways through advertisements has continuously urged people not to sit or stand near the door of coaches while travelling. However, people continue to endanger their lives by sitting or standing near the door.

Hence the chances of accidents increase, said an official. He added that at most times, vast stretches of tracks remain unmanned. Hence these spots are preferable for those who want to take the drastic step, the official added. When contacted, GRP IIC Bikash Kumar Polai said that the mishaps will decline and the death toll will decrease only when people become aware of their responsibilities and the dangers involved while trespassing on railway tracks. Polai pointed out that at times many people try to use the tracks as a shortcut to their respective destinations. In the process, they fall victim to rushing trains.