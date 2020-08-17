Kolkata: West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital here Monday. This information was given by Trinamool Congress sources. Samaresh Das was 76.

Das was a three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. He was admitted to a hospital there a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus. However, during treatment he developed other health complications. Later, he was shifted to a hospital here after his condition deteriorated, sources said. He breathed his last Monday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death in a message. She said Das’ demise has left a void in West Bengal politics.

Das, a senior leader of the TMC, was elected as an MLA for the first time from Egra Assembly constituency in 2009 during a by-election. He retained the seat during the 2011 and 2016 assembly polls. Before joining the TMC in 2008, he was a CPI(M) leader in the East Midnapore district.

Das is the third notable politician from West Bengal, who died after testing positive for COVID-19. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to the contagion in June. Senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Shyamal Chakraborty also died of the coronavirus infection earlier this month. Also TMC’s Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose succumbed to the infection this month.